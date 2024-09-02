Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $170,000 Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.71 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

