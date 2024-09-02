Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 239,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AX opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

