Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $23,900,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

