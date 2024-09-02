Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $169,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $255.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

