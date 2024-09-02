Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 518.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

