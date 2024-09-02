Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

