Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 15,991 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $80,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $521.31 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

