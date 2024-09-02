PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,297 shares of company stock worth $1,904,168. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

