Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pool worth $28,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $351.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

