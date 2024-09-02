Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Critical Review

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -27.11% -23.50% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$63.67 million ($0.55) -4.73 Prenetics Global $23.23 million 1.73 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.99

Prenetics Global has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. It also offers proteome analysis system, a high-resolution optical imaging system for integrated fluidics and liquid handling sub-system. In addition, the company provides sample preparation, flow cells, multi-affinity probe reagents, and instrument buffers system to perform multi-cycle analysis runs. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

