Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $234.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -532.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $235.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

