Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.02 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Bank of America increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

