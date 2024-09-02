Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,892,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,248.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 298,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 294,219 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

