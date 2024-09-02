Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $26,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

