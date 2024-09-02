Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

TTWO opened at $161.71 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.