Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of RBC Bearings worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $2,228,430 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $297.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

