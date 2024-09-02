Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $313.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

