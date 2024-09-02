Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enovis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Enovis by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

