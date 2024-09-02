Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.68 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of KBR worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

