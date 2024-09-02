Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 179.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $43,731,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $21,211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

