Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.90 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.