Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.12 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $31,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $8,311,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

