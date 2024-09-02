Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

