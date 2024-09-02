Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,558 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

