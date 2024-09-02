Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,599 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

BR opened at $212.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

