Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 100,702 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 103,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Range Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 476,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Read Our Latest Report on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.