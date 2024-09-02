Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,698 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of eBay worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.