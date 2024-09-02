Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,485 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of HealthEquity worth $29,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.8% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,721,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 98,994 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $12,284,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $79.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

