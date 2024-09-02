Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,880 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $45.63 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.