Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,410 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

