Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,440 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $206.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

