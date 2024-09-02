Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 98,051 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 183,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

