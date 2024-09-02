Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $47.13 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

