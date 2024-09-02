Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN opened at $0.46 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 13.11.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

