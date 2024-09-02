Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Progyny by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 274,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 6.0 %

PGNY stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.