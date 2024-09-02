ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

