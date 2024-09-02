PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

