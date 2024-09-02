Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Stock Position Increased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

