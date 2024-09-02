Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Lifted by Roth Capital

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Applied Digital stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

