Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

