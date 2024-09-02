Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

