Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Insider Activity

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,263 shares of company stock worth $376,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $58,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2,309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

