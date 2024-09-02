Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,574.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

