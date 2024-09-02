Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for PEDEVCO Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PEDEVCO in a report released on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million.

PED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.86 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

