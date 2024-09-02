Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Issued By Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,815.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.