Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.75% and a net margin of 32.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,794,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 105.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

