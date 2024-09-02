Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FTI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $965,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.