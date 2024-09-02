Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $173.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

