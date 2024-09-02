Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By DA Davidson

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

