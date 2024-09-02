Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issued By Roth Capital

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

